Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average is $219.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

