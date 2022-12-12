Verity & Verity LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

