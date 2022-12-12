Verity & Verity LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 69,663 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

