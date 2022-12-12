Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,214 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.