Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 181,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 97,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $450.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.55. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

