Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average of $202.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
