Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,658.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,021,240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $87,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

