Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

