Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 6,506 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.