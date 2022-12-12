Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

