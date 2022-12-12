Verity & Verity LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $27,775,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 183.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

