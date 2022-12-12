Verity & Verity LLC Takes $5.35 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

FNF opened at $37.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

