Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

MMP stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

