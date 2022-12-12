Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

KO opened at $63.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

