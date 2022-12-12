Wajax Co. (WJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 4th

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of WJX opened at C$19.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.33. The firm has a market cap of C$417.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$17.25 and a 12-month high of C$24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

