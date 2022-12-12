Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

