Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $96,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $166.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

