Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises comprises approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

