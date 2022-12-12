Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.48% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 80.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.