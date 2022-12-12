Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 647,289 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 647,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.30% of Infinera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infinera by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,202,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 607.5% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 193.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,861,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 726,461 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Infinera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.93 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $390.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.