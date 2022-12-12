Woodline Partners LP Takes $5.14 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.07% of NovoCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NVCR stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,915 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

