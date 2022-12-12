World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.