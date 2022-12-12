Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 67.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

