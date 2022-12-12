Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WEC opened at $95.73 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.