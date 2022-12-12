Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

