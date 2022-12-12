Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 86,597 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,597 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

