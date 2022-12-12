Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,657 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $196.74. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.