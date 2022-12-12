Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213,969 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $81.45 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.