1,195 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.93 and its 200-day moving average is $438.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

