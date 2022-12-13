12,530 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

