1,300 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

