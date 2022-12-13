1,576 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 117.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

