207 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRWD opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.