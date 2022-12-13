2,845 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

