36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

