36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ KRKR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.39.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.57%.
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
