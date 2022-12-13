36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

36Kr Price Performance

KRKR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.57%.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

36Kr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

