36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $1.22 on Friday. 36Kr has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

