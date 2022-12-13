4,388 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

