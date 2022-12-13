6,077 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

