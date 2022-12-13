6,077 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

