9,516 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

FUTY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

