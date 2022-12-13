Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Insider Activity at Acrivon Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Chione bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,207,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,389,500 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,207,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

