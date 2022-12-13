Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.