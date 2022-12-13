Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

