Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

