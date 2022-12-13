Analysts Issue Forecasts for THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

THOR Industries stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

