Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ALS opened at C$21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.28. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$15.28 and a 1-year high of C$25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05.

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total value of C$113,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,195.20.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

