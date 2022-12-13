Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashtead Group plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ashtead Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ashtead Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashtead Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.26) to GBX 5,000 ($61.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.32) to GBX 6,000 ($73.61) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,606.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $239.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.83. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

