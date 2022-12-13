Analysts Offer Predictions for Balfour Beatty plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.51.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.