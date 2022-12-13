Analysts Offer Predictions for Balfour Beatty plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

About Balfour Beatty

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

