Analysts Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Repligen Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $166.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $274.09.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

